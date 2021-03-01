Israel’s high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has delivered a major blow to the country’s religious establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel also are Jewish and entitled to become citizens. The landmark decision Monday drew a swift dismissal from ultra-religious leaders. Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau says the court’s decision doesn’t change anything. But leaders of the non-Orthodox movements say the court sent a message that “the Jewish world is one.” The decision comes at a politically sensitive time ahead of Israel’s March 23 elections.