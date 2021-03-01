In Peru, sterilization case against Fujimori goes to court

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is on trial for his role in a 1990s government program in which many Indigenous women in poor communities say they were forcibly sterilized, and some died or suffered serious injuries because of infection. The judicial process led by Judge Rafael Martínez began Monday following years of demands by human rights activists as well as numerous obstacles, including prosecutors who shelved investigations of Fujimori in the past. The new prosecutor in the case, Pablo Espinoza, said sterilizations were carried out in unsanitary conditions and that some women died from infections.