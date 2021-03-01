Huawei daughter back in Canada court in US extradition case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The chief financial officer for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies is returning to a Canadian courtroom to begin a series of hearings in which her lawyers will argue her extradition to the U.S. should be halted because her rights have been violated. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Over the next several weeks, Meng’s defense team will present several justifications for the extradition proceedings to be halted.