Florida officials seek to replace jobless benefits system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are recommending that the state’s antiquated unemployment processing system be replaced after a review found a broken system full of glitches that was incapable of handling the unprecedented deluge of jobless claims spawned by the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Ron DeSantis likened the benefits claim system to an “old jalopy” breaking down at the Daytona 500. The findings of the Economic Opportunity Department’s review were presented Monday to the legislative select committee on pandemic preparedness and response. The report makes clear that the system was neither prepared nor responsive during the massive public health crisis.