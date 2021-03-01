EXPLAINER: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May. They were handed over to Japanese custody Monday. The men are likely to be detained without formal charges for weeks. Suspects often are grilled without a lawyer present. Pre-trial closed-door sessions go on for months, and trials, before a panel of three judges, tend to last months, if not years. In Japan, 99% of criminal trials result in convictions.