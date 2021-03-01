UN experts urge independent probe into Navalny’s poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — Two top UN rights experts have urged an international probe into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and called for his immediate release from prison. Agnès Callamard and Irene Khan said Navalny’s poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent intended to “send a clear, sinister warning that this would be the fate of anyone who would criticize and oppose the government.” Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Berlin for treatment two days later. Several Western labs established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent, but Russian authorities have denied any involvement in the poisoning.