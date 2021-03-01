EU urges parties in ex-Soviet Georgia to ease tensions

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A top EU official has visited ex-Soviet republic Georgia and urged all of its parties to engage in a dialogue to solve the country’s political crisis. European Council President Charles Michel called on all players Monday to “intensify their efforts to stabilize the situation and find a common middle ground.” The political situation in Georgia has been tense amid allegations of voter fraud in the country’s Oct. 31 parliamentary election. The ruling Georgian Dream party won the vote, but the opposition United National Movement has refused to concede defeat and demanded a rerun. Tensions escalated last week following the arrest of the United National Movement’s leader, Nika Melia.