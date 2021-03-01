EU envoy in Pristina to urge Kosovo, Serbia to resume talks

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s special envoy for talks between Serbia and Kosovo have started a visit to Pristina for meetings with local leaders on resuming dialogue between the two countries. Miroslav Lajcak arrived Monday in Kosovo’s capital, where he will meet top leaders during his three-day visit. Lajcak was due to meet with Albin Kurti, who is expected to become Kosovo’s new prime minister after his Self-Determination Movement Party won the Feb. 14 parliamentary election. After a White House summit and talks in Brussels in September, the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo has stalled.