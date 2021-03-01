ESPN re-signs Rece Davis as ‘College GameDay’ host

ESPN has re-signed Rece Davis to a multiyear contract that will keep him in place as host of the network’s popular Saturday college football pregame show. The 55-year-old Davis is entering his seventh year as host of ESPN’s “College GameDay.” He tells The Associated Press this new deal will take him through his 10th season leading the show that includes Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the network. Davis will also continue to host ”College GameDay” for basketball, along with the network’s coverage of the NFL draft on ABC and the men’s Final Four.