Colombia 1st in Americas to get vaccines from UN program

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia has became the first country in the Americas to receive a shipment of coronavirus vaccines from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. The program is meant to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable people are inoculated, but so far, it has struggled to assist nations around the globe. Monday’s arrival of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine comes a few days after the anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 found in the region. Colombia had already began COVID-19 inoculations, receiving its first shipment of vaccines Feb. 15.