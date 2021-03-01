Chicago schools open doors to thousands more students

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Chicago Public Schools students have returned to schools for in-person learning after almost a year of remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday marked the second phase of the CPS reopening plan in which students in kindergarten through fifth grade could return to school. The district hasn’t said how many of the 37,000 students in those grades who opted for in-person learning actually showed up. Prekindergartners and special education students were allowed to return to class last month. Next Monday, another 18,500 sixth, seventh and eighth graders who opted in for in-person learning can also return. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it isn’t clear when high schoolers will be allowed back into schools.