Boy, 15, injured in Arkansas school shooting; classmate held

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot by another 15-year-old boy at an Arkansas junior high school. The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility. Police say the shooting happened as students were switching classes about 10 a.m. in a hallway at the school in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. Officials said the suspect fled on foot but was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog. There was some initial confusion about the wounded boy’s fate. A police spokesman at one point reported he’d died, then later retracted that statement and said he was alive.