Asian stocks sink after Wall St rises

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined after Wall Street rose as a wave of investor concern about possible higher interest rates receded. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Seoul advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 2.4% for its best day in nine months after a selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds took a breather. That would lead to lower market interest rates and less downward pressure on economic growth. Investors were watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill approved early Saturday by the House of Representatives advanced to the Senate.