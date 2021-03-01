Asian shares rise on hopes for US stimulus package

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting after sell offs last week. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and China rose on Monday. South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Strong manufacturing data for Japan and a rebound in exports in South Korea also helped lift sentiment. Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and now goes to the Senate for approval. The bill infuses cash across a struggling economy to individuals, businesses, schools, states and cities battered by COVID-19. Asia’s export-reliant economies are counting on a healthy American economy. Wall Street ended last week mostly lower.