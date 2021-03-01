Armenia’s political tensions rise amid rival rallies

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Amid escalating political tensions in Armenia, supporters of the country’s embattled prime minister and the opposition are staging massive rival rallies in the capital of Yerevan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to resign since he signed a peace deal in November that ended six weeks of intense fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Opposition protests seeking Pashinyan’s ouster abated during the winter but intensified again last week amid Pashinyan’s rift with the country’s top military brass. A group of protesters broke into a government building in central Yerevan to press their demand for Pashinyan’s resignation but left shortly afterward without violence.