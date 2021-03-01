2 Americans wanted in Ghosn’s escape in Japanese custody

BOSTON (AP) — An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape the country in a box have been transferred to Japanese custody. One of Michael and Peter Taylor’s attorneys says says U.S. officials handed them over to Japanese custody on Monday. The Taylors had fought for months to stay in the U.S. but failed to convince American officials and courts to block their extradition. Japan wants to try the Taylors on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.