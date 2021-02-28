Trump calls for GOP unity, says he won’t start another party

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is calling for Republican Party unity in a speech at a conservative political conference. Trump told those attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, that he is not starting a new party. The pledge comes even as Trump exacerbates divisions in the GOP and criticizes those who supported his impeachment. Trump also slammed his successor, President Joe Biden, saying that Biden’s first month in office has been the worst in modern presidential history. Those attending the gathering called CPAC gave Trump a hero’s welcome and the former president responded, “Do you miss me yet?”