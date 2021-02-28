Thai marchers link their democracy cause to Myanmar protests

BANGKOK (AP) — A new faction of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement has staged a protest march, linking their cause with that of demonstrators in Myanmar battling that neighboring country’s coup-installed military government. Marchers sought but failed Sunday to go to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s house, which is on an army base in Bangkok. Shipping containers were situated to block them, and police using water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas barred the way. The demonstrators abandoned their plan several hours later after taking an online vote of their supporters.