Suga’s PR chief resigns after meal tied to Japan broadcaster

TOKYO (AP) — The public relations chief for Japan’s prime minister has resigned after she acknowledged she had a $700 dinner paid for by a broadcaster. Makiko Yamada had been scheduled on Monday to answer more questions in Parliament about the 2019 dinner. The broadcaster in question employs Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s son. That has raised suspicions of cronyism. Accepting lavish wining and dining is a violation of regulations overseeing bureaucrats’ ethics, and ministry officials allegedly accepted several such dinners. Other ministry bureaucrats reportedly at the dinner have been penalized. The president of Tohokushinsha Film Corp. resigned last month. Yamada had been seen as a role model in a nation that has lagged in gender equality.