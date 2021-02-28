Philippines launches virus vaccinations amid supply problems

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has launched a vaccination campaign to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. It faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. Cabinet officials, along with health workers and military and police personnel, were among the first to be vaccinated Monday. The 600,000 doses the country received on Sunday were donated by China. The Philippines was among the last Southeast Asian countries to receive its first batch of vaccine due to delivery delays. It has reported more than 576,000 infections, including 12,318 deaths, the second-highest totals in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.