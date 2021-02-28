Moon: South Korea, Japan must look to future to improve ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says his government is eager for talks with Japan to improve relations following years of bitter feuding over historical grievances, adding that those unresolved issues should not stand in the way of developing “future-oriented” ties. President Moon Jae-in said improved relations would also benefit the country’s three-way cooperation with the United States. South Korea and Japan have been struggling to repair relations that sank to their lowest point in decades in 2019 over South Korean court rulings calling for Japanese companies to pay reparations to Koreans who were forced to work in factories during World War II.