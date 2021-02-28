Libya authorities free journalists detained after PM presser

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in western Libya have released two local journalists who had been detained in the capital following a news conference with the prime minister. The Libyan media authority said Sunday the two journalists working for the al-Ghad al-Arabi television network had been detained because they had not obtained the proper work permit required for journalists in Libya. Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The county has since been split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.