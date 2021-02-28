Cuomo asks state AG, top judge, to launch harassment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked the state’s attorney general and chief appeals court judge to jointly appoint an independent lawyer to investigate claims he sexually harassed at least two women who worked for him. It was unclear whether the proposal would appease legislative leaders and other top Democrats who had assailed Cuomo’s initial plan to appoint a retired federal judge to review his workplace conduct. Attorney General Letitia James has asked for an executive order placing her in charge of the investigation and giving her subpoena power. The crisis now enveloping Cuomo’s office developed rapidly after a second woman on Saturday went public with a story about being harassed by the governor in the workplace.