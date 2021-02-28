At bicoastal Globes on Sunday, ‘Borat’ could triumph

NEW YORK (AP) — When drained of glamour, what’s left of the Golden Globes? That’s one of the biggest questions heading into 78th annual awards on Sunday night. Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Its hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be on different sides of the country beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. In the hours before the show, stars posted about being at home, and the Screen Actors Guild added to the criticism of the lack of diversity in who picks the Globes winners.