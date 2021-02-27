Virginia lawmakers down to the wire on key marijuana bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote soon on a bill that will legalize marijuana for adult recreational use in 2024. The bill is a top priority for Democrats, who framed legalization as a necessary step to end the disparate treatment of people of color under current marijuana laws. But talks between Democrats in the House and Senate have been tense in recent days as the two chambers tried to work out significant differences between their versions of the legislation. Opponents of the bill have said they are concerned that legalization could result in an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes and the use of marijuana among youth.