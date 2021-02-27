Russians lay flowers to mark opposition leader’s killing

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people streamed to a Moscow bridge overlooking the Kremlin to mark the sixth anniversary of the killing of a top Russian opposition figure. Boris Nemtsov was shot to death as he walked along the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky bridge late at night on Feb. 27, 2015. Among those who attended Saturday’s commemoration was Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The 55-year-old Nemtsov was a former deputy prime minister and was one of Russia’s most energetic opposition figures before Navalny. An officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader was sentenced to 20 years in prison for firing the shots that killed Nemtsov. Four other men were convicted of involvement.