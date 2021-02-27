Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A police officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans has been fatally shot. Police say 35-year-old John Shallerhorn tried to enter the game at George Washington Carver High School on Friday evening and got into an altercation with a staff member. Authorities say Tulane University Police Cpl. Martinus Mitchum went to intervene, and Shallerhorn shot him in the chest. Mitchum later died at a hospital. Shallerhorn was quickly arrested. The basketball game was stopped and ultimately called off. Tulane University Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas issued a statement Saturday in which he mourned Mitchum’s death, saying the corporal had been committed to service.