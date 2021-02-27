LA police probe fire, vandalism at Japanese Buddhist temple

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire. The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. However, police say it was too early to label Thursday’s incident a hate crime because the investigation is in the early stages.