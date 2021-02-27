Gilded Age mansion The Breakers closing for 3 months

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Breakers is taking a break. The Preservation Society of Newport County says it’s closing the famed Gilded Age mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, for three months starting Monday. But there’s good news for mansion aficionados. Marble House, a popular Newport destination and National Historic Landmark that’s been closed since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is reopening to visitors. Marble House was completed in 1892 as a summer home for William K. and Alva Vanderbilt of New York City. It was designed by famed architect Richard Morris Hunt with inspiration from the Petit Trianon at Versailles, France.