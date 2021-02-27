Attackers strike gas pipeline in eastern Syria, causing fire

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Attackers have struck a gas pipeline in eastern Syria, leaving it ablaze but causing no casualties, state news agency SANA reported, in the latest incidence of sabotage against Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure. As in the past, no one claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack. Syria’s nearly 10-year conflict, which has killed about half a million people, has also badly affected oil and gas fields, many of which are outside government control. SANA said the attack occurred in the area known as Abu Khashab in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq. Sleeper cells of the Islamic State group are known to be active in the area.