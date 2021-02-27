AP: Trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody

A Louisiana State Police trooper has been suspended without pay for kicking and dragging a handcuffed Black man whose in-custody death remains unexplained and the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Internal police records obtained by The Associated Press say Master Trooper Kory York is seen on body-cam footage dragging Ronald Greene “on his stomach by the leg shackles” following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit in 2019. State police, who initially blamed Greene’s death on a car crash, have been tight-lipped about the case and have repeatedly refused to publicly release the body-cam video of the arrest.