About 30 vehicles involved in pileup on icy Montana bridge

Dozens of vehicles crashed into each other on an icy interstate highway bridge over the Yellowstone River outside Billings, Montana, making the span appear like a wrecking yard with mashed cars and trucks. The Montana Highway Patrol said the pileup involved about 30 vehicles. On Twitter, the patrol said no fatalities were reported but two people were critically injured. It blamed ice on the bridge as a cause for the wreck which closed Interstate 90 for a time. Streets were tied up with traffic as drivers sought alternate routes.