Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans has been fatally shot. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters that a man tried to enter the game Friday evening and got into an altercation with a staff member. The officer went to intervene, and the man shot him in the chest. The officer later died at a hospital. The suspect was quickly arrested. The basketball game was stopped and ultimately called off. Police did not immediately name the officer or the suspect. The officer was a deputy constable with the Second City Court and a Tulane University police officer.