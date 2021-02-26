Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar’s largest city have fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters. The demonstrators gathered in front of a popular shopping mall in Yangon, holding placards and chanting slogans denouncing the Feb. 1 coup. When around 50 riot police moved against the protesters, warning shots could be heard, and at least one demonstrator was held. The confrontation underscored the rising tensions between a growing popular revolt and Myanmar’s generals who toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a takeover that shocked the international community and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy. On Thursday, junta supporters attacked and injured some protesters.