LA firefighters rely on axe, luck to free Woods from crash

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — The emergency responders who pulled golf icon Tiger Woods from his crashed SUV say they treated him like any other patient, regardless of his identity. The Los Angeles County fire crew that rescued Tiger Woods spoke Friday to AP about the crash. Tuesday’s call — initially reported as a traffic collision with a person trapped — lasted just 12 minutes for the members of Fire Station 106 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. It would be hours before the news broke around the world. Woods is recovering after leg surgery.