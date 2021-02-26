In latest attack on Asians, woman dragged by car in robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The husband of a woman who was dragged by a car in Oakland’s Asian business district says the robbery left her bruised and mentally shaken. It also marks the latest in a series of attacks against people of Asian descent in the San Francisco Bay Area and in other parts of the U.S. The woman’s husband says she had her purse crossed around her neck and shoulder when a thief grabbed it and jumped into the passenger side of a car Wednesday. Surveillance video showed the victim, who is Vietnamese, clinging to her purse as she gets dragged for a short distance before letting go.