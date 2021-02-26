Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a huge fire that burned a large commercial area near Los Angeles. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn Friday, consuming stacks of wooden pallets and spreading to rows of buses parked in a lot next door. A mattress business also burned. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes, and there were no serious injuries. A fire official says the flames may have ignited in an alley, but they didn’t appear to be suspicious. However, neighbors tell news station KNBC-TV that the blaze began in a nearby homeless encampment.