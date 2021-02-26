Ex-Scottish leader to testify as sex case tears party apart

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond will lay out his belief that his successor tried to damage his reputation through an unfair probe of sexual harassment allegations when he appears before lawmakers Friday in a case that is tearing apart the country’s biggest political party. Salmond is set to testify to a committee of the Scottish parliament that is investigating the government’s handling of the case. Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government had acted unlawfully and awarded Salmond 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses. The long-awaited testimony was postponed earlier this week after the national prosecutors’ office expressed concerns about Salmond’s written evidence.