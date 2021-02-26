Belgium likely to prolong restrictions as virus cases rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — Health authorities have warned that the number of coronavirus infections is rising in Belgium, probably due in part to the fast-spreading variant first found in Britain. Figures released Friday showed 2,294 new confirmed cases were appearing on average daily, a rise of 24% over the previous 7-day period. Restrictions have been in place almost permanently since the start of November, including obligatory mask-wearing outdoors, night-time curfews and a ban on non-essential travel. The government is meeting Friday to consider prolonging the lockdown rules while possibly loosening some of the restrictions. Officials have been exhorting people to continue respecting the restrictions as warmer weather approaches and the effect of vaccinations slowly begin to take hold,