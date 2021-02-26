Asia Today: Hong Kong gets Pfizer vaccines as 2nd option

HONG KONG (AP) — Over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have arrived in Hong Kong following a two-day delay due to export procedures, offering a second inoculation option for the city. The Pfizer-BioNTech shots will be offered to about 2.4 million eligible residents from priority groups such as those aged 60 and above and health care workers. The 585,000 doses of the vaccine _ the first batch of the initial 1 million _ arrived from Germany. The remaining doses will be delivered in early March. About 70,000 residents who have registered for Hong Kong’s vaccination program, which kicked off on Friday, will receive the shots developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac. The Sinovac vaccines were the first to arrive last week.