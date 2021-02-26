4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after going to prison, some of the men responsible for the World Trade Center bombing that killed six people 28 years ago Friday are still trying to whittle down their onetime life sentences. And they’re succeeding, though they’d be nearly 100 if they ever were freed. In the last year, four men arrested soon after the 1993 attack have won reductions to their once 240-year sentences. Friends and relatives of the six bombing victims were participating Friday in a pair of events to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attack.