Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi militia official says a U.S. airstrike in Syria targeted facilities belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, killing one of their militiamen and wounding a number of others. The official told The Associated Press that the strikes against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, or Hezbollah Brigades, struck an area along the Syria-Iraq border between the Syrian site of Boukamal facing Qaim on the Iraqi side. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak of the attack. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.