Iconic tapestry of Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ is gone from the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River. The tapestry was offered to the United Nations on loan in 1984 by former US vice-president Nelson Rockefeller and hung outside the council, except during renovations, until this month. The U.N. said Thursday in a letter that his son, who owns the tapestry, asked for its return and it was sent back. “Guernica” is considered by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history.