White House seems averse to Senate minimum wage power play

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is showing a reluctance to pursue a Senate procedural power play if that’s what’s needed to preserve Democrats’ bid to hike the minimum wage. That comes as lawmakers awaited a decision by the Senate parliamentarian that could determine the wage boost’s fate. Democrats are on track to push a sprawling COVID-19 relief measure through the House on Friday. It’s an initial version of a $1.9 trillion package that includes a minimum wage increase. They’re hoping Congress can send President Joe Biden a final version of the bill by mid-March.