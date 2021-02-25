Gone to the dogs: Robert Irwin voices a character on ‘Bluey’

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Irwin has long acted as a voice for animals. Now he’s actually voicing an animal. The 17-year-old son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin this week lends his voice to a character on the popular children’s TV show “Bluey.” The animated show centers on an eponymous 6-yearold Blue Heeler pup, her sister and their parents. In the upcoming season two episode called “The Quiet Game,” Irwin voices a clerk named Alfie on his first day at work in a toy store when Bluey comes in looking for a birthday gift for a friend of the kids. Irwin works at Australia Zoo, a 700-acre facility on the continent’s Sunshine Coast established by his “Crocodile Hunter” dad.