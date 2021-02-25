Armenian PM slams ‘coup attempt’ as political tensions rise

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister has accused top military officers of attempting a coup after they demanded he step down. The standoff will add fuel to the months of protests calling for his resignation following the nation’s defeat in a conflict with Azerbaijan. The demonstrations began after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding areas. Those protests have gathered pace this week, and the feud with his top military commanders has weakened Pashinyan’s position. The standoff was triggered by Pashinyan’s decision to oust the first deputy chief of the country’s top military commanders. In response, the commanders called for Pashinyan’s resignation.