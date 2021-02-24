Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from COVAX

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana has received the world’s first delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. It marks the long-awaited start for a program that has thus far fallen short of hopes that it would ensure shots were given quickly to the world’s most vulnerable people. The arrival of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the West African country Wednesday is part of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The operation has been hailed as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak. But the COVAX initiative has been hampered by the severely limited global supply of doses.