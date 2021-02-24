Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed pledge

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after the Federal Reserve chairman said the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to withdraw support for the economy. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Overnight, Wall Street hit a new high after chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed sees no inflation danger. That helped to dampen fears sparked by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields, an indicator of inflation sentiment. Investors also are looking for Congress to approve President Joe Biden’s proposed economic aid plan. That includes $1,400 checks to most Americans.