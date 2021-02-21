Tensions rise between Somalia and UAE over delayed elections

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two days after violence related to Somalia’s delayed elections, the country’s foreign ministry has accused “external forces” for contributing to the problems. At least five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, were wounded on Friday in violent protests over the country’s delayed election. Opposition leaders have vowed to hold more protests but the capital was calm, and streets were open on Sunday. Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure as elections were to be held on Feb. 8, but no vote occurred on that date because there was no agreement on how the polls should be conducted in the Horn of Africa nation.