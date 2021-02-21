Nigerian military plane crashes near capital airport, 7 dead

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian officials say that a military plane crashed near the capital on Sunday, killing all seven people on board. Ibikunle Daramola, a spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force said in a tweet that the King Air 350 plane had just taken off from the airport in Abuja when it reported engine failure and tried to return. He said all 7 people on board died in the crash. The plane was headed to Minna city, approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Abuja. Witnesses at the crash site said the crash was terrifying.